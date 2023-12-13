Sentencing scheduled in Blaine County vandalism case

We have an update on a case involving extensive vandalism in Blaine County that happened in August 2022.

Jasper J. Wendland, 20 years old, and Devon C. Nelson, 19, were charged with several felonies and misdemeanors.

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Nelson was back in court for a hearing.

According to the Blaine County Attorney, Nelson’s attorney was arguing that Nelson shouldn't have to pay the amount the insurance has given the victim — because, they say, there are other avenues for the insurance to be reimbursed.

At this point, the judge has not made a ruling.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for February.