Several arrests made in Flathead County over Memorial Day weekend

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to over 500 calls and 16 people were arrested over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino reports that one of the incidents resulted in the arrest of two Washington State brothers who were wanted in connection with drive-by shootings.

Thomas and David Lewis – who had felony arrest warrants for assaults and drive-by shootings in Washington – were arrested at approximately 1:30 p.m. in Columbia Falls on Friday, May 26, 2023, after receiving a tip from an anonymous caller.

Additionally, the Northwest Regional S.W.A.T. Team was called out over the holiday weekend to help search a residence as part of a possible case of Sexual Intercourse Without Consent.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division is continuing to investigate the case.

Sheriff Heino notes that some of the arrests were multi-jurisdiction, with the Sheriff’s Office partnering with cities and neighboring counties. Additionally, Two Bear Air Rescue answered multiple calls throughout the weekend.

“As we move through the summer, please remember to stay safe and understand the Sheriff’s office and local law enforcement are doing their best to keep up with the increase in criminal activities throughout the county,” Sheriff Heino stated.