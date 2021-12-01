Watch
Sexual assault reported on University of Montana campus

Posted at 4:26 PM, Dec 01, 2021
MISSOULA — A reported sexual assault on the University of Montana campus in Missoula is under investigation.

An alert sent out by the University of Montana Police Department (UMPD) states the incident occurred in a residence hall on Sunday, Nov. 28.

“The reporting party had contact with the perpetrator over a social media app prior to meeting” on campus the alert states.

UMPD is investigating the incident and also reports “the perpetrator is known to the victim.”

No further information has been released at this time.

