Sheriff/Coroner identifies 8-year-old that died in Helena shooting

HELENA - Lewis and Clark Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton has identified 8-year-old Arianna Frankie Louise Valez of Helena as the girl that died on Sunday from a shooting in the 800 block of Orange Ave.

Arianna is the daughter of Tony Louis Valez, the man accused of killing her while firing at two other people on Sunday.

His bond was set at $1 million on Monday for the alleged killing of the girl and injuring of another woman.

$1M bond for Helena man accused of fatally shooting young girl, injuring woman

Dutton says she was declared deceased at 5:47 p.m. on July 10.

“At this time, my office is finding evidence to indicate the manner of death is homicide. Cause is a gunshot wound,” said Dutton in a release.

The Crime Lab in Missoula will be performing the autopsy.

The pathologist reserves the right to change the cause, pending the examination, if conclusive evidence contraindicates our findings.

A finding is expected within two days.

