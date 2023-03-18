Watch Now
Shots fired in during reported armed robbery in St. Regis

Posted at 4:12 PM, Mar 18, 2023
ST. REGIS - The Mineral County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in the area of the St. Regis Travel Center.

The Sheriff's Office posted on social media Saturday that there was a suspected armed robber in St Regis and gunshots had been fired.

Residents were advised to stay indoors with their doors locked.

Later on Saturday afternoon, the Mineral County Sheriff's Office reported there was no longer a public risk.

However, people were asked to avoid the St. Regis Tavel Center which the Sheriff's Office described as an "active crime scene."

No additional information is available at this time.

