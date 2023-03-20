Community meeting set to discuss fatal officer-involved shooting in St. Regis

SUPERIOR - A community meeting has been planned for Monday evening to discuss Saturday's fatal officer-involved shooting in St. Regis.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has announced that a "community debrief" will be held beginning at 6 p.m. at St. Regis School.

Law enforcement will "give a debrief of the incident for community members affected," a social media post.

Therapists will be available for anyone who would like to take advantage of their services.

A person who shot a hostage who was taken in the area of the St. Regis Travel Center was shot and killed by law enforcement on Saturday.

A second person was arrested without incident was arrested in connection with the incident that began with an armed robbery in Osborn, Idaho.

