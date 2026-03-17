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Stevensville-area woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly 2025 ATV crash near Bitterroot

2025 ATV Fatal Crash
MTN News
2025 ATV Fatal Crash
Posted

HAMILTON — A Stevensville-area woman is facing vehicular homicide charges after a deadly ATV crash that killed her passenger last year.

Mackenzie Dawn Burt, 33, has been charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence in connection with a March 2025 crash at the intersection of Christianson Lane and Upper Burnt Fork School Road east of Stevensville.

Burt is accused of drinking alcohol before driving an ATV with 22-year-old Lillian Lois Sharp as a passenger.

Court documents state Burt was driving at a high rate of speed before hitting a vertical steel post head-on. Burt and Sharp were thrown more than 45 feet into a pasture, according to court documents.

Both were taken to a hospital in Missoula, where Sharp later died.

Burt's court date is scheduled for early April.

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