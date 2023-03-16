String of burglaries reported in St. Ignatius

ST. IGNATIUS – A spate of recent burglaries is being reported in the Mission Valley.

The St. Ignatius Police Department reports that over a 72-hour span, they received multiple reports of burglaries in the town.

Police Chief Jason Acheson stated in a social media post that both residences and homes have been impacted.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity is being asked to contact St. Ignatius PD as soon as possible.

Chief Acheson states police “do have information leading to identification."

However, anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Lake County Dispatch Center at 406-883-7301.

“Let's work together as a community to locate those responsible for these crimes,” Chief Acheson said.