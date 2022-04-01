Watch
Suspect admits to firearm, immigration crimes after arrest in Glacier County

MTN News
Jesus Zamora-Cuevas
Posted at 12:56 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 14:56:25-04

GREAT FALLS — A man admitted in federal court in Great Falls on Tuesday to firearm and immigration crimes.

Jesus Zamora-Cuevas was arrested in Glacier County several weeks ago.

Law enforcement officers found a stolen firearm, ammunition, methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, and counterfeit identification cards, U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a news release.

Prosecutors alleged that at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 14, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services officers responded to a report of a strange vehicle parked near a resident’s driveway.

The caller reported hearing what sounded like a gun being cocked when he approached the vehicle. Officers found the vehicle near the caller’s driveway.

Zamora-Cuevas was the driver and there was one passenger. Officers removed both individuals from the vehicle and patted them down. Officers found approximately 32 grams of meth on Zamora-Cuevas.

Officers saw the butt of a pistol under the driver’s seat and removed it.

The pistol, which had a round in the chamber and a partially loaded magazine, had been reported stolen in Washington.

A search warrant was executed on the vehicle, and officers found a second firearm, a .410-gauge shotgun, in the trunk, a second loaded magazine for the pistol, and numerous rounds of 9mm ammunition in a bag.

In addition, officers found in the vehicle a locked box that contained thousands of fentanyl pills.

Zamora-Cuevas

Officers also found on Zamora-Cuevas documents bearing his name and purporting to be a permanent resident card and a Social Security card.

The identification number on the permanent resident card was associated with a woman from Pakistan who had become a U.S. citizen, while the number on the Social Security card was issued to an individual born in 1863.

The investigation determined that Zamora-Cuevas is a Mexican national and not a U.S. citizen and had unlawfully re-entered the United States after having been removed in 2017.

Zamora-Cuevas, 23, pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and to illegal reentry.

He faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release on the firearm count.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris scheduled sentencing for June 15. Zamora-Cuevas remains in custody pending further proceedings.

