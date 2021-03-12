Suspect arrested after leading officers on a chase in Hill County

GREAT FALLS — A man was arrested after leading law enforcement officers on a chase in Hill County on Thursday.

The Hill County Sheriff's Office told MTN News that they received a call at 8:47 p.m. from the Rocky Boy Police Department saying they were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Highway 234 (Beaver Creek Highway). Havre police officers also responded.

The chase ended when officers deployed spike stops. There were no injuries reported.

Davis William Cravens has been charged with obstructing a peace officer, reckless driving, DUI, driving without a driver's license, and fleeing a peace officer. Cravens also had three outstanding warrants.

No other details are being released at this time.