Suspect arrested after pursuit; unoccupied MPD cruiser hit by train

MISSOULA — An unoccupied Missoula Police Department vehicle was hit by a train during the pursuit of a robbery suspect on Tuesday evening.

A pursuit involving several agencies occurred on Highway 10 East after a suspect in a car was seen near the Bonner Town Pump at around 6:40 p.m.

The chase ended near I-90 and the Turah exit when law enforcement disabled the suspect’s car. The suspect was taken into custody and taken to the Missoula jail.

Following the pursuit, an unoccupied Missoula Police car that was parked nearby where the incident happened was struck by an oncoming train.

No other vehicles were involved in the train collision and no one was injured.