Suspect arrested following manhunt in Flathead County

KALISPELL - A suspect who Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says has "a lengthy criminal history and multiple felony warrants" was arrested following a pursuit on Thursday.

The suspect — whose name has not been released — was spotted by a deputy in a vehicle on Conrad Drive.

The deputy attempted to stop him and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The suspect eventually drove off of Steel Bridge Road before fleeing on foot after the vehicle became disabled on Montfort Road.

Sheriff Heino says the suspect was later found hiding in a swamp and taken into custody.

Two Bear Air, the Montana Highway Patrol, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the US Forest Service assisted the Sheriff's Office in the "manhunt," a news release states.

The suspect was taken to the Kalispell jail with Sheriff Heino noting new charges are expected to be filed.