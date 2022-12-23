Suspect arrested in fatal Billings shooting

BILLINGS - Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 48-year-old man at the Colonial Apartments in Billings Wednesday night.
Melvin Pretty On Top, 24, was booked into Yellowstone County jail Thursday on suspicion of deliberate homicide, robbery and tampering with physical evidence.
Bail has not been set.
No other details have been released about the shooting.
Police are continuing to follow leads in the case.
