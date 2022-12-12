Suspect arrested in Great Falls after standoff with police

GREAT FALLS - A man was arrested in Great Falls early Sunday following a standoff with police following a reported domestic disturbance.

The incident occurred along or near the 3200 block of 10th Avenue South at about 4 a.m., near a Sinclair convenience store.

The Great Falls Police Department said that officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance, and the suspect ran into a nearby building, where he had access to "multiple firearms" and refused to come out.

Jaycee Lee Edmonds Suspect in stand-off with GFPD

The GFPD's High Risk Unit (HRU) was called out. After the initial HRU team arrived, the man eventually came out of the building, surrendered, and was taken into custody without incident.

At this point, the man is facing a felony charge of assault with a weapon.

No further details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.