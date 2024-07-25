Suspect in custody after shots fired on River Pines Road in Missoula

MISSOULA — One person is in custody after firing shots early Thursday morning west of Missoula.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for shots fired at River Pines Road at approximately 2:20 a.m.

Energy crews responding to Wednesday night's storm were working in the 100 block of River Pines Road when a vehicle drove through downed trees in the roadway and crashed into a nearby tree.

The vehicle was still operational, and the driver left the scene, according to a news release. A few seconds later reports of shots fired and bullets near the location of the energy crews were reported, with at least one bullet striking the responder's vehicle.

Video was taken at the scene and a male suspect has been identified and taken into custody. The Sheriff's Office reports it was an isolated incident and there is no public safety risk.