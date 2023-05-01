Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Woman facing charges following weekend standoff with law enforcement in Missoula

Missoula PD Standoff
MTN News
One person was taken into custody on April 29, 2023, following a standoff with the Missoula Police Department in the 2000 block of Mount Avenue.
Missoula PD Standoff
Posted at 10:48 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 13:00:15-04

MISSOULA - A woman is behind bars in Missoula pending an attempted murder charge following a weekend standoff in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department was called to the 2000 block of Mount Avenue at 12:45 p.m. on a report of a disturbance.

The incident — involving a knife was between a 32-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennet says officers arrived on the scene and found a man who had been injured. He was then transported to a local hospital.

The woman barricaded herself inside the home which prompted officers to call in the SWAT team and ask that residents in the area shelter in place. Bennett says the woman left the home an hour after the standoff began and was arrested.

She is being held pending attempted deliberate homicide, Partner/Family Member Assault and obstructing charges. The Missoula County Daily Inmate Jail Roster on Monday morning shows that Laila Aleida Alvarado is in custody for deliberate homicide and PFMA.

The suspect is expected to appear in a Missoula courtroom on Monday afternoon.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!