Woman facing charges following weekend standoff with law enforcement in Missoula

MISSOULA - A woman is behind bars in Missoula pending an attempted murder charge following a weekend standoff in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department was called to the 2000 block of Mount Avenue at 12:45 p.m. on a report of a disturbance.

The incident — involving a knife was between a 32-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennet says officers arrived on the scene and found a man who had been injured. He was then transported to a local hospital.

The woman barricaded herself inside the home which prompted officers to call in the SWAT team and ask that residents in the area shelter in place. Bennett says the woman left the home an hour after the standoff began and was arrested.

She is being held pending attempted deliberate homicide, Partner/Family Member Assault and obstructing charges. The Missoula County Daily Inmate Jail Roster on Monday morning shows that Laila Aleida Alvarado is in custody for deliberate homicide and PFMA.

The suspect is expected to appear in a Missoula courtroom on Monday afternoon.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.