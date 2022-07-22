Suspect in fatal Spokane shooting arrested in Missoula

MISSOULA - A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Spokane was arrested in Missoula.

KREM-TV in Spokane reports Wesley Goings, of Spokane, was arrested for second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane on Sunday.

Detectives arrested the suspect in Missoula after determining probable cause to arrest Goings for murder.

The Spokane Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting near the intersection of State Street and Pacific Avenue at approximately 8:30 on Sunday, July 17.

Police report another person was also struck by the gunfire and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.