Suspect in hit-and-run that injured Butte teenager ID'd

BUTTE — A Butte man is in custody after allegedly hitting a teenage boy crossing the street with his vehicle and then leaving the scene on Friday morning, January 26.

According to a Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement media release, 63-year-old William Sirucek of Butte is facing charges of negligent vehicular assault and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (4th or subsequent offense).

Sirucek is accused of hitting a 14-year-old boy as the boy was crossing South Main Street at the intersection with Porphyry Street, and then leaving the scene.

Sirucek was reportedly followed by a witness and detained when he stopped at the Walgreens on Harrison Avenue.

Court documents state Sirucek has four prior convictions for driving under the influence. He is currently being held at the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center pending his arraignment on the charges stemming from Friday's alleged incident.

Sirucek is due to make his initial court appearance at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 30.