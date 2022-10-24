Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Suspect in Jackson Hot Springs Lodge shooting identified

Suspect expected to face several felony charges
Police Lights
MTN News
Police Lights
Posted at 3:35 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 17:35:19-04

DILLON - The man who is suspected of firing many shots during an alcohol-fueled disturbance at a Jackson lodge early on Saturday is expected to face several felony charges.

The Beaverhead County District Jed Fitch identified the suspect as Jimmie Luke Snaric of Helena.

Snaric was expected to make an initial appearance in Justice Court Monday afternoon in Dillon, where he faces multiple charges.

The suspect is accused of brandishing a firearm and aimlessly firing several shots at the Jackson Hot Springs Lodge at about 1 a.m.

He’s also accused of forcing his way into two occupied cabins during the rampage.

The shooter was arrested by deputies with the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Deputies recovered three firearms used in the disturbance.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App