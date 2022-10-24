Suspect in Jackson Hot Springs Lodge shooting identified

DILLON - The man who is suspected of firing many shots during an alcohol-fueled disturbance at a Jackson lodge early on Saturday is expected to face several felony charges.

The Beaverhead County District Jed Fitch identified the suspect as Jimmie Luke Snaric of Helena.

Snaric was expected to make an initial appearance in Justice Court Monday afternoon in Dillon, where he faces multiple charges.

The suspect is accused of brandishing a firearm and aimlessly firing several shots at the Jackson Hot Springs Lodge at about 1 a.m.

He’s also accused of forcing his way into two occupied cabins during the rampage.

The shooter was arrested by deputies with the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Deputies recovered three firearms used in the disturbance.