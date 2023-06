LIBBY - A man wanted for murder in Michigan was arrested on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, north of Libby.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the area of Mac's Market after someone reported a possible sighting of Chadwick Shane Mobley.

Mobley was considered armed and dangerous and was the subject of a nationwide manhunt.

He now faces homicide and firearms charges and is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center pending extradition back to Michigan.