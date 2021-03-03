MISSOULA — An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Tuesday night in the Mission Valley.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson says that shortly after 10 p.m., a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of Beaverhead Drive and Chief Eagle Lane in the Ronan area.

The suspect fled the traffic stop and the MHP Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle with a pursuit intervention technique but was unsuccessful.

Sgt. Nelson says that the suspect then attempted to ram the trooper’s vehicle and another vehicle.

Shots were fired at the suspect by the MHP Trooper and the suspect sustained minor injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident.

The suspect has been charged with criminal endangerment and Felony DUI.

This investigation has been turned over to the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.