Suspect Sought After Report of Sexual Assault

MISSOULA — According to an alert from the University of Montana the UM Police Department responded to a report of a sexual assault today (2/20/2024) at 4:15 P.M. The victim, a female student, reported a concerning encounter while walking from the university to her apartment on Maurice Ave. She noticed an unfamiliar guy following her, so she changed her route. But when she got home, he grabbed her buttocks and then fled the seen running south.

The student described him as around 6 feet tall, 20-25 years old, with dark skin, maybe Hispanic or Native American. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, light blue jeans, white shoes, and a black and white baseball cap.

If you recognize a person person matching this description, please call the University Police at (406) 243-6131.

We will continue to keep you updated on this evolving situation.