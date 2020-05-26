Suspect sought after shots fired near Kalispell hotel

KALISPELL — Police in Kalispell are looking for a suspect after shots were fired on Sunday evening near a hotel.

Kalispell Chief of Police Doug Overman says KPD responded to the report of gunshots being fired on the southeast side of Kalispell.

No injures have been reported.

Police are attempting to locate the suspect in the alleged drive-by shooting.

Overmann says that the parties involved in the incident are supposedly known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kalispell Police Detective Shane Lidstrom at (406) 758-7858 or Captain Jim Wardensky at (406) 758-7794.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (406) 752-8477.

No further details are being released about the incident as the investigation continues.