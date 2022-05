BILLINGS - Billings police are seeking a man who they say robbed a Holiday convenience at 745 Grand Ave. wielding a bat early Wednesday morning.

The man was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall wearing a black sweatshirt, a black beanie and light-colored pants, police said in a tweet.

The robbery was reported at 12:41 a.m.

No one was injured, and the investigation is continuing.