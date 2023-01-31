Watch Now
Suspected homicide investigated at Montana State Prison

A suspected homicide of an inmate was reported at Montana State Prison.
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jan 31, 2023
Todd C. Fisher, 49, was pronounced dead on January 29.

Fisher has been at MSP since 2019 following his conviction in Dawson County for deliberate homicide and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

The death is being investigated by the Montana Department of Corrections and Powell County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident.

No additional details have been released at this time.

We will provide updates if we receive more information.

