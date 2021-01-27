Suspected illegal immigrants arrested following northwest MT vehicle pursuit

EUREKA — A pursuit that began near the Canadian border in Eureka over the weekend ended with arrests being made after a vehicle was stopped in Whitefish.

U.S. Border Patrol (CPB) agents at the Eureka Border Patrol Station attempted to stop a vehicle suspected of transporting persons who illegally crossed the border. Agents had been alerted to suspicious activity near the Canadian border in Eureka.

A CPB agent saw a vehicle leaving the border area and observed three suspects in the vehicle that matched the descriptions of those who recently illegally crossed the border, according to a news release. The agent attempted to stop the suspect vehicle but the driver failed to stop and sped away.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Flathead County Sheriff’s Office were then given a description of the suspect vehicle and deputies from both departments responded.

A vehicle pursuit eventually ended in Whitefish after the suspect vehicle was stopped using stop sticks and the suspects were arrested without further incident, according to CPB.

The Spokane Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol is working with the US Attorney’s Office in Montana to pursue criminal charges and fines.

