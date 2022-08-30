Suspects sought in recent Stevensville vandalism case

STEVENSVILLE – Law enforcement is looking for the public’s help following a recent vandalism case in Bitterroot.

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office reports a Stevensville resident reported significant vandalism of his home and several vehicles on Friday, August 19.

Ravalli County Sheriff's Office

It’s believed the incident on Wagon Trail happened in the early morning hours.

The damage included significant graffiti applied to the exterior of the victim’s Ford Mustang, motorcycle, motor home, and the main residence.

Ravalli County Sheriff's Office

Some of the markings directly spelled out the victim’s name, according to a news release.

The suspects used spray paint, hair dye, condiments, eggs and other household goods, many of which were left at the scene.

Ravalli County Sheriff's Office

The evidence recovered at the scene indicates two or more suspects were present.

One of the victim’s neighbors witnessed a dark-colored Dodge Ram pickup truck idling in the driveway of the victim’s residence.

Ravalli County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Caltagirone at 406-363-3033.

People can also provide information by using the "Submit A Tip" function on the Sheriff's Office's app for smart devices.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Five Valley CrimeStoppers link also available on the Sheriff's app, or by calling 406-721-4444.