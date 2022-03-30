Suspects sought in spate of Missoula tire slashings

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying possible suspects in a recent spate of tire slashings.

Residents in the area north of Philips between Scott and North Russell streets have been reporting "a high number of tires being slashed," according to a social media post.

MPD began receiving reports on Sunday about the incidents and say the tire reports are continuing to come in.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to please contact Detective Sergeant Stevenson at 406-552-6329 or contact CrimeStoppers at 406-721-4444.

Missoula Police note that the pictures "are not the best resolution but it’s what we have to work with right now."