Suspects sought in weekend vandalism at St. Ignatius High School

POLSON — Law enforcement is looking for the public’s help following a weekend vandalism spree at St. Ignatius High School.

The St. Ignatius Police Department states in a social media post that they are looking for two people in connection with the incident.

The first suspect was wearing a black Carhartt hoodie and Muck boots, and the second suspect had a blue Bulldog hoodie and white and black tennis shoes.

People who live near the school and have cameras are being asked to check footage between 11:50 p.m. on Friday and 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information about the vandalism suspect is asked to call 406-745-3811 ext. 2039 or contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 406-883-7279.