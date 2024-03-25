Suspicious death investigation underway after body found in Belgrade gravel pit

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer tells MTN News that a body was found on Monday in the Knife River gravel pit in Belgrade.

According to Sheriff Springer, the Sheriff's Office received a call around 8 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2024, reporting the dead body.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the case as a suspicious death.

There is currently no threat to the public, according to Sheriff Springer.

No further details are currently available.

We will update this developing story as we get more information.