SWAT called to Missoula residence, suspect in jail

MISSOULA — On Sunday morning at around 1:15 a.m. the Missoula County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from a woman about her ex-boyfriend attempting to break in at the 700 block of Evans Avenue.

The male suspect broke windows and attempted to break down the door to the residence where the woman and her current boyfriend were located. Her boyfriend's car tires were also slashed.

Sergeant Williams with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office told MTN News that patrol was unable to locate the man upon arrival. They eventually picked up a blood trail, which deputies believe was due to the suspect cutting himself while breaking windows. The trail led them to an apartment complex a couple blocks away.

Deputies believed the male suspect was in the apartment, based on the blood and footprint trail. The occupants in the apartment would not cooperate with deputies.

Based on a weapon-related history with the suspect, patrol set up a perimeter and called the SWAT team around 5 a.m. SWAT responded with flash bangs around 6:25 a.m.

The man came out without incident and was taken into custody on an attempted aggravated burglary charge. The apartment occupants were also taken into custody for obstruction of justice.

There is no threat to the public. All involved parties are in Missoula County Jail.