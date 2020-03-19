SWAT team called out, 4 arrested in Kalispell

KALISPELL — UPDATE: In a previous release of this article MTN News stated there were 5 individuals arrested when there was only four.

Four people were arrested early Thursday morning in Kalispell

The Northwest Montana Regional SWAT Team was called out to a home on Third Avenue West at approximately 6 a.m. to serve a “high risk search warrant,” according to the Flathead Sheriff’s Office.

The warrants were for evidence in stolen property and burglary cases. Numerous people were believed to at the location, several of which had outstanding arrest warrants, violent assault histories and some who were believed to be in possession of firearms.

Several people exited the location without incident but three refused to exit and barricades inside, according to a news release. The SWAT team was able to force the remaining people out of the home.

The search warrant was served for both the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Kalispell Police Department’s detectives' divisions.