Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Teen arrested for stabbing in Billings

10TH AVE 2.jpg
David Jay/ Q2 News
10TH AVE 2.jpg
Posted at 10:32 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 12:32:28-04

BILLINGS - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the stabbing, Billings police said on social media.

The victim was described as a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed and taken to a hospital with what police described as "non-life-threatening injuries."

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at approximately 6 p.m. near North Park.

Billings Police Sgt. Clyde Reid said a group of juveniles were involved in an altercation, and one was stabbed and taken to a local hospital.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App