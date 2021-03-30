Teen arrested in connection with Lakeside robbery

LAKESIDE — A teenager is behind bars following a weekend robbery in Lakeside.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says deputies responded to a report of a robbery at Mavericks Roadhouse and Casino on Highway 93 shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies talked with a juvenile male from Kalispell who told them a truck with a group of boys threatened him then took his backpack with valuables in it, and cash, according to Sheriff Heino.

The suspect -- a 17-year-old boy from Kalispell -- was arrested in connection with the robbery.

Sheriff Heino says the suspect was on probation at the time he committed the crime and was taken to the Kalispell jail.

No injuries were reported, and the robbery remains under investigation.