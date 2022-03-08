Terry student alllowed to stay in school after gun incident

A Terry elementary school student who brought an unloaded gun to school last week will be allowed to return to school but could still face a criminal charge, Superintendent Mike Eninger said Tuesday.

The Terry School Board met Monday in closed and open session to determine what to do about the student, who was reportedly in the third grade.

According to Eninger, the board determined the student must follow conditions to remain enrolled: regular counseling, daily pocket and bag searches for at least the rest of the year, a book report on gun safety and consequences, contact with Youth Dynamic to find a mentor, and remaining in sight of a playground aide at all times.

Eninger added that Prairie County Sheriff Keifer Lewis was at the meeting and said he expected county prosecutors would file a charge of firearm possession by a youth under age 14, which would likely require probation and regular check-ins. Lewis said he supported the school board action, according to Eninger.

MTN News could not immediately confirm whether those charges had been filed Tuesday.

The incident happened last Tuesday, March 1, when the student was seen with the gun during recess. The gun was taken away from him without incident.

Here's the full statement from Eninger: