Two Reserve Street businesses broken into; several hundred dollars stolen

Grant Creek Town Center
Zach Volheim/MTN News
A pair of Missoula businesses in the the Grant Creek Town Center on North Reserve Street were broken into on April 9, 2024. Several hundred dollars were reportedly stolen.
Grant Creek Town Center
Posted at 5:15 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 19:28:15-04

MISSOULA — A pair of Missoula businesses were broken into earlier this week and several hundred dollars was reportedly stolen.

Managers at Nutrition on Reserve and Taco Del Sol say the break-ins happened sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Grant Creek Town Center on North Reserve Street.

Nutrition on Reserve

A manager told MTN that a hammer was used to punch a hole in Nutrition on Reserve from inside a jewelry store next door and that $200 was taken. One suspect was caught on a security camera, but the person’s identity isn’t known at this time, a manager says.

Several hours later, a manager says the Taco Del Sol in the same shopping plaza was broken into after a rock was thrown through a front window and several hundred dollars was stolen.

Taco del Sol North Reserve

It’s not clear if the two businesses were targeted, but one manager told us a person had been seen hanging around the area before the break-ins, possibly in a dark green SUV.

MTN reached out to the Missoula Police Department but they were unable to confirm any details the managers shared with us.

- information from Zach Volheim included in this report.

WEB EXTRA: Missoula business broken into

