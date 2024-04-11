Two Reserve Street businesses broken into; several hundred dollars stolen

MISSOULA — A pair of Missoula businesses were broken into earlier this week and several hundred dollars was reportedly stolen.

Managers at Nutrition on Reserve and Taco Del Sol say the break-ins happened sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Grant Creek Town Center on North Reserve Street.

A manager told MTN that a hammer was used to punch a hole in Nutrition on Reserve from inside a jewelry store next door and that $200 was taken. One suspect was caught on a security camera, but the person’s identity isn’t known at this time, a manager says.

Several hours later, a manager says the Taco Del Sol in the same shopping plaza was broken into after a rock was thrown through a front window and several hundred dollars was stolen.

It’s not clear if the two businesses were targeted, but one manager told us a person had been seen hanging around the area before the break-ins, possibly in a dark green SUV.

MTN reached out to the Missoula Police Department but they were unable to confirm any details the managers shared with us.

