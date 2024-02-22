Two teens charged as adults for fatal Billings carnival shooting

BILLINGS — Two teenagers accused of being part of a fatal gang encounter at a Billings carnival were charged as adults Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court.

Dominic Tray Roundstone, 15, and Charles Dean Bearcrane, 14, were charged during separate court appearances for their roles in the April 2023 shooting death of Kian Manuel Banderas near the carnival on the Berry's Cherries used car lot.

Prosecutors allege rival gang members clashed at the carnival and Banderas, 20, was killed when gunshots were fired into the car he was driving.

Roundstone appeared in court by video from the Pine Hills Youth Correctional Facility in Miles City where prosecutors said he is currently incarcerated on unrelated crimes until he turns 18.

Q2 News Dominic Tray Roundstone, 15, appeared in Yellowstone County District Court on Thursday by video from the Pine Hills Youth Correctional Facility in Miles City.

Roundstone pleaded not guilty to charges of deliberate homicide, attempted deliberate homicide, and two counts of tampering with evidence. A judge set his bond at $200,000.

Bearcrane, 14, appeared in court in person and pleaded not guilty to charges of deliberate homicide by accountability and tampering with evidence. His bond had previously been set at $100,000.

Another 14-year-old, Kannon Sekavec, was charged as an adult on Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court with charges of deliberate homicide, three counts of attempted deliberate homicide, two counts of criminal endangerment, and one count of tampering with evidence. Prosecutors allege Sekavec and Roundstone both fired handguns into the car occupied by Banderas and others.

Q2 News Kannon Sekavec appeared in court Wednesday on charges related to a fatal gang shooting in Billings.

A fourth defendant in the case, 19-year-old Dano-Koo Hoaglen, has previously been charged with felony tampering with evidence. Prosecutors said in court documents Hoaglen allegedly helped sell one of two handguns used in the shooting.