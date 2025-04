MISSOULA — Six people who were illegally in Northwest Montana were recently arrested by law enforcement.

The U.S. Border Patrol Spokane Sector reports the arrests happened after agents helped local law enforcement with a traffic stop in Kalispell.

Six men — three from Honduras, two from Mexico, and one from Guatemala — were found to be in the U.S. illegally.

A social media post states the men "were arrested and processed for removal."