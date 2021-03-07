Menu

One shot near downtown Billings Saturday night

Posted at 12:20 PM, Mar 07, 2021
BILLINGS — At 10:06 p.m. Saturday, Billings police officers responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of First Avenue North and found a 38-year-old victim with a gunshot wound, according to a tweet from Billings Police Sgt. Peterson.

The suspect, a 36-year-old person, was located in the area and the victim was transported to a local hospital, according to the tweet.

