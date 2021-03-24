Vandalism reported at Bass Creek Recreation Area

HAMILTON — An investigation is underway after a case of vandalism was recently discovered at the Bass Creek Recreation Area.

The Bitterroot National Forest reports that damage -- which occurred over the winter -- was caused by someone hitting several signs with an axe.

The kiosk and signs were installed in 2018 to commemorate the Bass Creek Land Acquisition which included numerous local partners and conservation organizations.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Stevensville Ranger Station at (406) 777-5461.

People who notice suspicious behavior or activity are also being asked to report it to authorities.

