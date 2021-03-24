Menu

Vandalism reported at Bass Creek Recreation Area

credit: Bitterroot National Forest
An investigation is underway after signs were damaged at the Bass Creek Recreation Area.
Posted at 10:39 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 13:15:54-04

HAMILTON — An investigation is underway after a case of vandalism was recently discovered at the Bass Creek Recreation Area.

The Bitterroot National Forest reports that damage -- which occurred over the winter -- was caused by someone hitting several signs with an axe.

The kiosk and signs were installed in 2018 to commemorate the Bass Creek Land Acquisition which included numerous local partners and conservation organizations.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Stevensville Ranger Station at (406) 777-5461.

People who notice suspicious behavior or activity are also being asked to report it to authorities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

