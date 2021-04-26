Vandalism spree investigated in Ronan

RONAN — The Ronan Police Department is looking to the public for help in finding whoever is responsible for a recent vandalism spree.

Ronan PD reports that there have been numerous recent instances of graffiti being done on city and private property.

Local law enforcement states in a social media post they would like to find whoever responsible for the recent vandalism “to pursue charges.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronan Police Sgt. Corey White at rpd2@cityofronan.org or (406) 676-0223.

