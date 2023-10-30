Vincent Knight reported as walkaway from Missoula Pre-Release Center

MISSOULA — Authorities are searching for a man who has failed to return to the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Mullan Road.

Vincent Knight, 31, was last seen shortly before 10:15 a.m. on Monday, October 30, 2023, at the counter while awaiting a hearing.

Knight is a White male who is 5'8" tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has a stock build. He has brown hair that he keeps cut very short and brown eyes. Knight was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light gray hoodie, and brown Nike shoes. He also has several tattoos.

He has felony convictions out of Silverbow County and is serving 33 years with the Montana Department of Corrections for Aggravated Assault, Felony Assault, Assault with a Weapon, and Criminal Endangerment. A Felony Escape warrant has now been issued for Knight’s arrest.

Anyone with information about Knight is asked to contact local law enforcement.