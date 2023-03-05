Wanted man crashes while leading police on chase in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS - A wanted man led law enforcement officers on a chase in Great Falls on Friday evening resulting in a multi-car crash.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release at 7:30 p.m. that police were searching for 55-year Don Lee David Stratton, who was wanted on a $750,000 revocation warrant.

Stratton's original charges were sex offenses , with at least one juvenile victim, according to the GFPD.

GFPD patrol officers, GFPD detectives, and a Cascade County Sheriff's deputy stopped Stratton in his vehicle just north of Great Falls near 15th Street North.

After stopping, Stratton then sped away in his vehicle, with officers chasing after him

Police say Stratton eventually caused a three-car crash at 14th Street and 2nd Avenue North.

The vehicles of the two victims were "significantly damaged" with minor injuries to the occupants; they did not require transportation to a hospital.

Stratton sustained "significant" but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

In addition to the $750,000 warrant, Stratton is now facing a felony criminal endangerment charge and several traffic-related charges.

We will update you if we get more information.