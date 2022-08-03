Watch Now
Warrant issued for Missoula juvenille in connection with Kalispell shots fired incident

Kalispell Police Cruiser
Posted at 10:18 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 12:18:48-04

KALISPELL - A suspect has been identified in connection with a July incident in which gunshots hit a Kalispell residence.

The Kalispell Police Department reports an arrest warrant was issued for a juvenile male of Missoula.

The juvenile is currently being held on pending charges of assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment, and intimidation.

KPD officers were called for a disturbance with a weapon where gunshots were fired on Saturday, July 23 at approximately 3:15 a.m. in southwest Kaispell.

Law enforcement arrived and found several bullet holes in the home.

No injuries were reported.

