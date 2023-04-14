Washington State man admits attempting to coerce minor for sexual activity

MISSOULA — A Washington State man who was accused of traveling to Missoula expecting to meet a child for sex and was arrested in an undercover investigation admitted to the crime on Friday.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said stated in a news release that Kenton Alan Shaull, 59, pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. Shaull faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison, a $250,000 fine and not less than five years of supervised release.

The government alleged in court documents and in statements in court that from January to May 2022, Shaull used his cellular phone to communicate on an internet-based social media service with a profile he believed belonged to a child, identified as “E,” who was under the age of 14.

Shaull reaffirmed multiple times his belief that “E” was a child under the age of 14, according to prosecutors.

Shaull also expressed his desire to engage in sexual activity with “E” and sent several sexually explicit videos of himself. Shaull further expressed his desire to meet “E” in person for sexual activity.

The news release further states Shaull traveled to Missoula on May 14, 2022, to meet with “E” at a pre-determined location, where law enforcement officers arrested him.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided and sentencing was set for July 26, 2023. Shaull was detained pending further proceedings.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Lowney is prosecuting the case. The FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.