Whitefish man charged after confrontation during George Floyd death protest

WHITEFISH — A man who the Whitefish Police Department states “became confrontational” during a protest over the death of George Floyd was removed from the scene on Wednesday night.

Jay Snowden, 51, of Whitefish was been charged with one count of disorderly conduct on Thursday morning, according to a news release.

Whitefish PD notes that protests taking place since Monday night with crowds of approximately 60 to 70 people gathering next to Whitefish City Hall and at 2nd and Spokane.

“The City of Whitefish is dedicated to protecting the First Amendment rights of individuals to peacefully protest and ask all who are involved to respect each other’s rights and protest peacefully,” notes a social media post from Whitefish PD.

Snowden is due to make his initial appearance on June 17.

Reidar Johnson shared this video of the encounter. Please note the video contains strong language.