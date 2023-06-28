Woman accused of stabbing Big Sky following dispute over dog

BOZEMAN - A dispute over a dog allegedly resulted in one woman stabbing another woman in Big Sky’s Town Center on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Samantha Furgeson, 26, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Wednesday, June 28, and was charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

According to court documents, around 7:55 p.m. on June 22, deputies with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting that a woman had been stabbed by another woman on Town Center Avenue in Big Sky.

The victim was reportedly taken to Big Sky Medical Center in a private vehicle. Furgeson allegedly fled the scene in a small SUV.

Court documents say when a deputy contacted the victim at the hospital, she identified Furgeson as the person who stabbed her.

The victim was then transferred to the critical care unit at Bozeman Deaconess Medical Center, where a detective continued to interview her.

According to the victim, Furgeson came to the van the victim was living in and confronted her about a dog Furgeson had been watching for the prior four weeks.

Furgeson was reportedly upset that the victim had returned the dog to its owner in Idaho the day before.

The victim said she and Furgeson briefly argued, and Furgeson then left the area.

About ten minutes later, the victim said she was laying in her van and heard air coming out of one of the tires.

When she exited the van, Furgeson allegedly began to threaten the victim with a pocketknife.

Court documents say the two struggled for control of the knife before Furgeson stabbed the victim in the right side of her abdomen and then fled.

Law enforcement later found the SUV Furgeson allegedly fled in with bloody paper towels on the driver seat.

Furgeson was not initially located after the assault and reportedly made no attempt to contact law enforcement.

According to court documents, she was located by a deputy in the parking lot of the Big Sky Medical Center on Tuesday and was arrested.

Furgeson’s bail was set at $75,000 on Wednesday. Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 14.