Woman accused of striking child getting off bus seeks mediation

KALISPELL — The woman charged with hitting and severely injuring a child while she was getting off a school bus near Whitefish requested her jury trial be vacated Wednesday in Flathead County District Court.

Patricia Berliner’s attorney Alisha Rapkoch filed a joint motion to refer the case to mediation after consulting with Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner.

Berliner agreed to the request via telephone with Judge Dan Wilson granting approval.

Both parties will now wait for the court to assign a qualified mediator to the proceeding so that mediation can be set up as soon as possible.

Sean Wells/MTN News

Berliner, whose vehicle hit 6-year old Jordana Hubble in early November of 2019, pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony criminal endangerment on April 30 and was released on her own recognizance.

The charge filed carries a maximum term in the Montana State Prison of 10 years and a maximum fine of $50,000.

Court documents state Jordana “was reportedly thrown approximately 60 feet from the point of impact to where she came to rest in the ditch.”

Jordana was taken to Nexus Children’s Hospital in Houston in January to continue her recovery from the injuries she sustained in the incident. She returned home to Olney in August to continue treatment.

