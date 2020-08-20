Jordana Hubble's long road to recovery continues back in Olney

OLNEY — A horrific incident took place in northwest Montana in early November when a 6-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle after exiting a school bus near Whitefish.

Now, Jordana Hubble, 7, has been rehabilitating in a coma emergence program in Houston, Texas since January.

Thursday, Hubble received the OK from doctors and will be traveling to her family home in Olney for the first time since the incident took place. Jordana’s father, Cody Hubble, hasn’t seen his daughter in-person since she left for Houston.

Cody’s been out of work since the accident, taking care of Jordana’s two siblings while his wife, Veronica, stayed with Jordana.

"I want to see my daughter and see how much better I can make her life from the way it is now, to the way that it was, the way that she wanted it,” said Cody Hubble.

Cody is still picking up the pieces, trying to come to terms with what took place that afternoon in early November, forever changing his family. Cody was across the street waiting for his daughter when she got off the school bus.

“Dropping her off right there at the driveway and a few seconds later she was a pile of herself in the ditch. The one time I couldn’t protect her, wasn’t much I could do, there was nothing I could do,” said Hubble.

Court documents state that Jordana "was thrown approximately 60 feet from the point of impact to where she came to rest in the ditch."

Patricia Berliner pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony criminal endangerment with a jury trial set for Nov. 30.

“Nothing would really change the outcome of the way things are now. I think it should stay on her record that’s for sure, and I think that there should be punishment enough to make people want to pay attention and not just let off the gas and blow through stop signs,” said Hubble.

Cody said Jordana's progress has been amazing since she's been in Houston, and she will continue her rehabilitation in Whitefish. At this time, Cody says she’s not able to talk, fully walk or eat on her own.

He hopes the comforts of being at home around family will give Jordana confidence in the days, months and years to come.

“This will be something that will be a challenge for her the rest of her life, and for us too. I’m sure at some point she may get back out of diapers again, but that might be awhile,” said Hubble.

The Hubble family said Jordana is easily disturbed by loud noises and commotion, asking community residents to give the family space while Jordana transitions back home.

