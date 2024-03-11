Woman arrested and jailed following pursuit in Kalispell

KALISPELL — A woman was arrested on Friday evening in Kalispell following a pursuit with law enforcement.

The Kalispell Police Department responded to College Avenue at 6 p.m. on March 8, 2024, for a report of a possible impaired driver sitting in a vehicle.

A responding officer found the suspect vehicle with a female sitting in the driver's seat.

The officer activated his emergency lights and while approaching the car, the driver fled from the scene. Several pedestrians had to move out of the way of the suspect as it sped off from law enforcement, according to a news release.

The pursuit went from College Avenue towards Woodland Avenue. KPD utilized “stop sticks” to deflate the suspect’s tires and eventually blocked the suspect in at the intersection of 5th Avenue East and 4th Street East.

The suspect, who has been identified as 49-year-old Kari Pollack of Kalispell, “was uncooperative and less lethal munitions were used to take her into custody,” the release states.

Pollack was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell to be treated for minor contusions before being transported to the Flathead County Detention Center.

KPD reports Pollack is being held pending charges of felony criminal endangerment and driving under the influence.